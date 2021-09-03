Advertisement

Cubs’ Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with the Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches from the...
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago. Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the team says Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with the Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Green says all the players on the roster are available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

