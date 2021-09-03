Advertisement

Cubs beat Pirates 6-5 on Difo error in 11th

Happ then sent a high fly to second, where Difo committed the game-ending error.
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, center, celebrates with Patrick Wisdom, right, after hitting a...
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, center, celebrates with Patrick Wisdom, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Sergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 for their third straight win. Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, and Alcántara logged the first three-hit game of his career. Codi Heuer got three outs for the win. Alcántara began the 11th on second base and advanced on Ortega’s sacrifice bunt. Happ then sent a high fly to second, where Difo committed the game-ending error.

