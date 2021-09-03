Blake Fisher earns rare opportunity to start as true freshman on Notre Dame’s offensive line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the last 20 years of Notre Dame football, only four offensive lineman have started as true freshman - Robert Hainsey in 2017, Steve Elmer in 2013, Sam Young in 2006 and Ryan Harris in 2003.

On Sunday, Blake Fisher will be in rare air as he starts at left tackle for the Irish as just a true freshman.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is no stranger to playing true freshmen.

Just last season, running back Chris Tyree and tight end Michael Mayer left their marks as true freshmen.

This year, Fisher comes in as the highest rated recruit in Notre Dame’s 2021 signing class from Avon High School in Indiana.

Fisher was an early enrollee on campus and earned the job in fall camp.

Kelly says its rare to see a true freshman start on the offensive line anywhere in the country, and what Fisher has done has been “extraordinary.”

“First of all, he should thank his mom and dad,” Kelly said. “He’s got great genes and genetics. Brought up as an extremely gifted young man with great DNA, but his family, his parents are great parents and it’s given him this opportunity because he’s so grounded, humble and works his tail off every day. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish in being able to start as a true freshman.”

Fisher will be in charge of blocking for quarterback Jack Coan’s blindside against Florida State in just three days.

Kickoff between the Irish and the Seminoles is Sunday night at 7:30 on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.