Bit of Rain early this Holiday Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COMFORTABLE WEEKEND... While there will be some light showers around early this evening, and again later Saturday and Saturday night, some areas will stay dry, and what falls should be light. So, the VAST majority of this 3 day Labor Day weekend will be dry and very nice. A chance of storms on Tuesday, then even cooler air comes in for a while...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild...evening light showers around. Low: 61, Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant...showers in some areas, especially late. High: 74, Wind: SW 7-14

Saturday night: Showers (maybe a rumble) around in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Low: 61

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and nice. High: 78

