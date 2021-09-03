Benton Harbor High School needs new boilers; school board proactive

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor School Board unanimously passed a resolution to repair boilers at the high school.

“They won’t let us operate either one of them until these red tags are gone...We’ve got students lives...We’ve got administrators lives that could be taken away if something happens. If a safety device fails down there, the boiler would blow up,” said the maintenance crew.

The corporation will use sinking and general funds with a total price tag of $215,000.

The boilers are about 70 years old, but the life expectancy is only about 30-40 years.

Maintenance said money needs to be spent on upkeep every year, but this has not apparently happened for decades.

“The district has been bamboozled by people who have come in here and not done their job,” said one board member.

“Everything is about action. There is no more sitting around. We need to get it done yesterday. A sense of urgency and very excited to have a board that understands that...It’s an opportunity to do good stuff for kids. You find a need and you meet the need. We have our budget that we’ve gotten in order. We have academic achievement that’s in order...five-year strategic plan. It’s a win-win for me,” said Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools, Andraé Townsel.

They will work with contractor Andy Eagand on this project and plan to get things rolling this week.

They hope to have one of the boilers repaired by the end of September.

They also discussed getting a new system, which would cost about $5 million.

