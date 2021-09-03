Advertisement

Argos celebrates new downtown square

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of Argos is celebrating its new downtown square.

The new space is one of the “Stellar Communities Designation Program” projects granted to “Marshall County Crossroads” by the office of community and rural affairs.

“We want people to be able to walk downtown and actually sit as a family and enjoy an event together,” says Marshall County Council Representative Mandy Campbell. “Our area is great about putting on different things, so it will be nice to have everyone in the center of downtown instead of all different parts of it.”

Campbell adds that the new square will feature a stage for concerts and other live music, and it will be open to host upcoming community events.

