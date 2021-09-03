Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana, head to Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The first aircraft with Afghan evacuees arrived in Indiana Thursday as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

In support of these Afghan evacuees, the Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghans’ safe relocation to the United States.

Approximately 2,500 Afghans can currently be temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, one of eight sites across the United States to host the Afghan evacuees.

More from the Indiana National Guard:

”The professionalism of Task Force Atterbury, as they prepared to receive Afghan evacuees, is nothing short of impressive,” said Brig. Gen. Knell, Task Force Atterbury Commander. “The multi-agency, multi-component effort ensured we were ready to welcome them with open arms, providing dignity and respect to all.”

”As a Hoosier, I could not be more proud of our troops and active-duty soldiers who came together to help our Afghan allies in support of this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State, will support at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

