SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening now, Friday is day two of the 55th Annual Blueberry Festival in Marshall County.

The event goes through September 6th and there’s plenty to see and do, from food vendors and crafts, to animal rides and of course plenty of blueberry donuts.

You can also check out some live entertainment while you’re there and admission is free

You can head to their website for a full list of events at the festival this year.

http://www.blueberryfestival.org/

