Advertisement

‘21 Days of Kindness’ campaign underway at Model Elementary School in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Model Elementary School in Goshen is launching its fourth annual “21 Days of Kindness” campaign.

The goal is to encourage young people, families, and teachers to spread kindness in their communities. The campaign calls on students to practice an act of kindness each day, starting Sept. 1 until Sept. 21.

On Thursday, students put up sticky notes with nice messages on classroom doors.

“It just really helps,” says Katie Younghans, third grade teacher at Model Elementary School. “The kids are just so kind to each other during September, and hopefully they carry it throughout the rest of the year, and that’s the goal.”

The school is also using social media to share daily kindness challenges.

Many other nonprofits, government institutions and corporations across the country are getting involved as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition

Latest News

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Woman killed in Elkhart crash
Camp Atterbury, located near Edinburgh, Indiana, will serve as a as a site to temporarily house...
Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana, head to Camp Atterbury
The new space is one of the “Stellar Communities Designation Program” projects granted to...
Argos celebrates new downtown square
A major development project in Elkhart County under the code name “Project Whinnie” is one step...
Financial package approved for Elkhart County “Project Whinnie”