‘21 Days of Kindness’ campaign underway at Model Elementary School in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Model Elementary School in Goshen is launching its fourth annual “21 Days of Kindness” campaign.

The goal is to encourage young people, families, and teachers to spread kindness in their communities. The campaign calls on students to practice an act of kindness each day, starting Sept. 1 until Sept. 21.

On Thursday, students put up sticky notes with nice messages on classroom doors.

“It just really helps,” says Katie Younghans, third grade teacher at Model Elementary School. “The kids are just so kind to each other during September, and hopefully they carry it throughout the rest of the year, and that’s the goal.”

The school is also using social media to share daily kindness challenges.

Many other nonprofits, government institutions and corporations across the country are getting involved as well.

