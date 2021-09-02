Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Cal wants to be happy

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s an easy way to make the difference in the life of a child; by becoming a foster parent. Better yet, adopting from foster care.

Our partners at Grant Me Hope shared this story of 14-year-old Cal who has been available for adoption for the past three years.  He’s happy to have his story shared with our viewers.

“Because what people are doing right now is like good for kids, that don’t have a home and stuff,” said Cal. “So, like, what’s the point of them not having a home?”

Cal is in middle school where he likes science, social studies, history, and math.

“I like to play video games,” said Cal. “Play basketball and football.”

He likes to be outside and take walks. This nature lover would like to attend college and study plants.  Right now his college choices are Michigan State or University of Michigan.

But first, he’d like to connect with a new family.  His favorite food is pizza, and he wants his future family to know he prefers the kind with ham and pineapple.  He looks forward to the day he’s finally adopted.

“Yeah, I would like a home that is comfortable. Feeling safe.  It doesn’t matter which one they give me,” said Cal.  “It’s just a matter of what you would be grateful for. I would like a sister and a brother, because they sometimes get on your nerves, but they also can be fun.”

Cal would like to spend time with his family and feel the happiness of being together.

“Adoption means being happy and giving the hope to the person that needs it, like, needs it really badly,” said Cal. “Just keep giving hope.”

Click here for links to Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

Latest News

Jayden wants to be an NBA star someday. But if that doesn’t work out, he would like to be a...
Wednesday’s Child: Jayden wants a safe home
This is one of the semi-annual Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding events where they help people...
Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding event
Hundreds of people came to the free event that measures up as one of the largest collections of...
South Bend host 18th annual Art Beat
16 News Now had a chance to catch up with him to learn about what kept him going for more than...
Mishawaka Police officer retiring after 44 years