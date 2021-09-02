Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted