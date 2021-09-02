Simeri’s Old Town Tap up for sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A staple on the southwest side of South Bend is now up for sale.

Employees at Simeri’s Old Town Tap tell 16 News Now their restaurant is up for grabs. It’s been in business for over 40 years, but now employees say it’s time for a break.

There’s no word on if any buyers are interested, or what the building will become. Those who work there say it’s the right time to move on, but they’ve enjoyed serving the southwest side of South Bend.

An official closing date has yet to be announced.

