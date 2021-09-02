Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Police Department has alerted the university community to an incident of sexual battery on campus.

More information from The Observer:

Notre Dame Police Department (NDPD) emailed students Wednesday evening alerting them to a report of an incident of sexual battery late Saturday night.

The female victim reported she believes she was given a date rape drug in a North Quad men’s residence hall prior to the alleged battery, which “may have occurred at another unknown location on campus,” according to the email.

The incident was first reported to the South Bend Police Department on Sunday during a different investigation. It was then reported to NDPD on Tuesday.

“The Notre Dame Police Department has been in contact with the victim as well as with our partners in South Bend,” the email said.

A description of the suspect was not given at the time of the report.

The email quoted “du Lac: A Guide to Student Life,” Notre Dame’s official policy book, and warned students of the risks of sexual assault as well as the standards for consent.

“Sexual assault and other sex-based misconduct can happen to anyone,” the email said. “Anyone initiating any kind of sexual contact with another person must seek consent and not engage in sexual contact unless consent is given.”

The email also reiterated that the perpetrator is solely responsible for any sexual misconduct, not the survivor, and reminded students to be aware of their surroundings and look out for others.

Information about sexual assault prevention and resources for survivors of sexual assault are available from NDPD and on the Committee for Sexual Assault Prevention website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.