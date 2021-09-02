Advertisement

Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Police Department has alerted the university community to an incident of sexual battery on campus.

More information from The Observer:

Notre Dame Police Department (NDPD) emailed students Wednesday evening alerting them to a report of an incident of sexual battery late Saturday night.

The female victim reported she believes she was given a date rape drug in a North Quad men’s residence hall prior to the alleged battery, which “may have occurred at another unknown location on campus,” according to the email.

The incident was first reported to the South Bend Police Department on Sunday during a different investigation. It was then reported to NDPD on Tuesday.

“The Notre Dame Police Department has been in contact with the victim as well as with our partners in South Bend,” the email said.

A description of the suspect was not given at the time of the report.

The email quoted “du Lac: A Guide to Student Life,” Notre Dame’s official policy book, and warned students of the risks of sexual assault as well as the standards for consent.

“Sexual assault and other sex-based misconduct can happen to anyone,” the email said. “Anyone initiating any kind of sexual contact with another person must seek consent and not engage in sexual contact unless consent is given.”

The email also reiterated that the perpetrator is solely responsible for any sexual misconduct, not the survivor, and reminded students to be aware of their surroundings and look out for others.

Information about sexual assault prevention and resources for survivors of sexual assault are available from NDPD and on the Committee for Sexual Assault Prevention website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

Latest News

A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
Singer-songwriter David Jameson releases new single "25 to Life."
South Bend native releases new song
The Royal Center, Indiana native was listed as one of three possible starters at rover for the...
Irish linebacker Jack Kiser ready to tackle larger role in 2021
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins 'Best Pizza in the Midwest' competition