Schwindel homers, Cubs shut down Twins hitters in 3-0

Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan, who made his major league debut for the Twins.
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) heads to the dugout, followed by Andrew Romine (24) and...
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) heads to the dugout, followed by Andrew Romine (24) and Alfonso Rivas (67), after his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Justin Steele won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48. Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan, who made his major league debut for the Twins.

