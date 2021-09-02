Rush County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 79-year-old Jerry Stark.

He was last seen yesterday driving a Silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black camper shell.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.

More from Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Stark, a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 208 pounds, brown/bald hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Skechers tennis shoes, and driving a Silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with an black camper shell and an Indiana plate of TK696MIE.

Jerry is missing from Rushville, Indiana which is 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:16 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry Stark, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.