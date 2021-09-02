Advertisement

Rookie Sheets hits 2 HRs, White Sox beat Pirates 6-3

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, right, heads home after his three-run home run off Pittsburgh...
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, right, heads home after his three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Max Kranick, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball.

