New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The culinary arts have now officially found a home on the first floor of Three Twenty at The Cascade thanks to a South Bend-based business called Navarre Hospitality Group.

“You’ve got from every square foot in this building fantastic views of South Bend and the river, right,” says Kurt Janowsky of Navarre Hospitality Group. “Of the way the building curves, you just have great views from everywhere.”

Picture postcard views through floor to ceiling windows that show the water cascading over the dam by Century Center.

In the sight line of up to 200 indoor diners, the sights will come with sounds for up to 100 more seated on an outdoor patio.

“You know, this place wants to be a seafood restaurant obviously sitting on the water, so you can’t just be a seafood restaurant in our market,” Janowsky says. “So, we’ll focus on really fresh fish and shellfish, oysters crab lobster that kind of stuff. But we’ll add prime steaks, and you know other things to the menu also.”

Navarre Hospitality already operates 11 area restaurants, including Cafe Navarre, Rocky River Tap and Table, and Artisan in Elkhart. Although none quite combine breath-taking views with mouth-watering food.

“You’ve got a choice when you dine out,” Janowsky says. “You would, of course, want excellent food and great service. But you also want an environment. Otherwise, you’d cook at home. There’s no environment better than this, there just won’t be a spot. And I don’t mean just in South Bend, I mean anywhere.”

Janowsky says he hopes the restaurant will be allowed to share The Cascades name. He expects an opening is still some six or seven months away.

