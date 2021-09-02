Advertisement

New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The culinary arts have now officially found a home on the first floor of Three Twenty at The Cascade thanks to a South Bend-based business called Navarre Hospitality Group.

“You’ve got from every square foot in this building fantastic views of South Bend and the river, right,” says Kurt Janowsky of Navarre Hospitality Group. “Of the way the building curves, you just have great views from everywhere.”

Picture postcard views through floor to ceiling windows that show the water cascading over the dam by Century Center.

In the sight line of up to 200 indoor diners, the sights will come with sounds for up to 100 more seated on an outdoor patio.

“You know, this place wants to be a seafood restaurant obviously sitting on the water, so you can’t just be a seafood restaurant in our market,” Janowsky says. “So, we’ll focus on really fresh fish and shellfish, oysters crab lobster that kind of stuff. But we’ll add prime steaks, and you know other things to the menu also.”

Navarre Hospitality already operates 11 area restaurants, including Cafe Navarre, Rocky River Tap and Table, and Artisan in Elkhart. Although none quite combine breath-taking views with mouth-watering food.

“You’ve got a choice when you dine out,” Janowsky says. “You would, of course, want excellent food and great service. But you also want an environment. Otherwise, you’d cook at home. There’s no environment better than this, there just won’t be a spot. And I don’t mean just in South Bend, I mean anywhere.”

Janowsky says he hopes the restaurant will be allowed to share The Cascades name. He expects an opening is still some six or seven months away.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

Latest News

Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
Singer-songwriter David Jameson releases new single "25 to Life."
South Bend native releases new song
The Royal Center, Indiana native was listed as one of three possible starters at rover for the...
Irish linebacker Jack Kiser ready to tackle larger role in 2021
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins 'Best Pizza in the Midwest' competition