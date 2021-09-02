New executive order in Indiana allows quarantined students back to class

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a new executive order saying that students and daycares with mask requirements don’t need to have kids quarantine because of a close contact with COVID-19.

“This is what is interfering with our supply chains, this is what is holding parts of our economy back. This is what is pulling our kids from school, Governor Holcomb says.

He’s referring to those people currently unvaccinated in Indiana. Now, Governor Holcomb issuing an executive order this week, saying if a school district is masking up, kids don’t need to quarantine because of a close contact with COVID-19.

He says getting vaccinated could stop the spread and avoid COVID problems in schools, but there are too many Hoosiers currently unvaccinated.

“And while we have 3.1 million and some who are vaccinated, the balance leaves a lot to spread,” Governor Holcomb says.

So starting Thursday after that executive order on Wednesday, School City of Mishawaka pulled those quarantined students back into the classroom, but in order to come back into the classroom they’ll have to be asymptomatic. Schools will still need to work with local health departments and the state for contact tracing.

Governor Holcomb adds that in order for quarantined students to come back to class any school system will have to have a consistent mask requirement policy in place. This executive order also includes teachers and school staff in Indiana.

While this will help keep kids in the classroom, the Governor says you need to get the vaccine, and think about those around you and stop the spread.

“I would just ask to think beyond yourself.”

We’ll keep an eye on if these quarantined students returning to class will cause more spread of COVID-19 right here in Michiana. That executive order is set to expire on September 30th.

