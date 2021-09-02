Advertisement

New executive order in Indiana allows quarantined students back to class

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a new executive order saying that students and daycares with mask requirements don’t need to have kids quarantine because of a close contact with COVID-19.

“This is what is interfering with our supply chains, this is what is holding parts of our economy back. This is what is pulling our kids from school, Governor Holcomb says.

He’s referring to those people currently unvaccinated in Indiana. Now, Governor Holcomb issuing an executive order this week, saying if a school district is masking up, kids don’t need to quarantine because of a close contact with COVID-19.

He says getting vaccinated could stop the spread and avoid COVID problems in schools, but there are too many Hoosiers currently unvaccinated.

“And while we have 3.1 million and some who are vaccinated, the balance leaves a lot to spread,” Governor Holcomb says.

So starting Thursday after that executive order on Wednesday, School City of Mishawaka pulled those quarantined students back into the classroom, but in order to come back into the classroom they’ll have to be asymptomatic. Schools will still need to work with local health departments and the state for contact tracing.

Governor Holcomb adds that in order for quarantined students to come back to class any school system will have to have a consistent mask requirement policy in place. This executive order also includes teachers and school staff in Indiana.

While this will help keep kids in the classroom, the Governor says you need to get the vaccine, and think about those around you and stop the spread.

“I would just ask to think beyond yourself.”

We’ll keep an eye on if these quarantined students returning to class will cause more spread of COVID-19 right here in Michiana. That executive order is set to expire on September 30th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition

Latest News

We're digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you've probably never seen before.
Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color
We’re digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you’ve probably never seen before.
Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color Pt. 4
We’re digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you’ve probably never seen before.
Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color Pt. 5
We’re digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you’ve probably never seen before.
Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color Pt. 3
We’re digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you’ve probably never seen before.
Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color Pt. 2