Advertisement

Mosquito borne disease presence increasing in St. Joseph County

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health is warning residents of the increased presence of mosquito borne disease in St. Joseph County and the Michiana area at large.

According to the health department, West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in three separate locations this past week in the areas of Mishawaka, Osceola, and Clay Township. A location within South Bend tested positive in August, as did another location in Penn Township.

Neighboring Elkhart County has recorded 15 cases of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes to date, and West Nile has also been detected in Berrien and Cass Counties in Michigan. Additionally, Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in lower Michigan.

There have not been any human cases of West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Indiana or Michigan to date in 2021.

More from the St. Joseph County Health Department:

The SJC Department of Health is continuing to monitor for mosquito borne disease and will address it whenever possible. However, due to the locations of some mosquito populations, spraying for mosquitoes is not always possible.

The SJC Department of Health is encouraging you to take the following steps to protect you and your family from mosquitoes:

• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning);

• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin;

• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

To reduce potential mosquito breeding grounds:

• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;

• Repair failed septic systems;

• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;

• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;

• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls;

• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

For more information about West Nile Virus, go to the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s website (http://www.sjcindiana.com/524/Environmental-Health-Division).

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
Singer-songwriter David Jameson releases new single "25 to Life."
South Bend native releases new song

Latest News

Available positions included premium, culinary, warehouse, and concessions.
Hiring fair held at Notre Dame
The new space is one of the “Stellar Communities Designation Program” projects granted to...
Argos celebrates new downtown square
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Rush County Sheriff’s...
Rush County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
South Bend Cubs fall in ninth