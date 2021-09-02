Advertisement

Medical Moment: COVID booster on the way?

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
With just under 70 percent of all Americans getting at least one COVID vaccination, and the Delta variant spreading in many communities, last month Pfizer asked the FDA for approval to administer a third shot to boost immunity.

Meanwhile, scientists are now trying to determine if a third “booster” shot could be just what the doctor ordered.

Researchers at 12 sites across the country are studying the safety and the body’s immune response to a mixed booster shot of one of the three vaccines approved under FDA emergency use authorization. Scientists want to know if you got a Moderna or Pfizer shot, would it be better to stay with one of those two or receive a Johnson & Johnson shot?

“So, we are studying all of the different combinations in order to answer that question,” says Judy Martin, MD.

And should people who initially got one Johnson & Johnson shot get a second, or should they get a Pfizer or Moderna shot? Researchers are enrolling fully vaccinated adults to get a third shot. Volunteers will provide blood samples, so researchers can study immune responses. Researchers say it’s important information to have as more COVID-19 variants, like Delta, are identified.

“So, just like with the flu vaccine, you get a dose each year because the variance or the types of influence a change,” Martin says. “The concern is that at some point our current vaccinations might not protect us as well as they are doing right now for the variance.”

Researchers will follow participants for a year, but say they’ll have initial results by the end of this summer, in time for any possible surge of COVID in the fall.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is leading and funding the study.

