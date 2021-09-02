Advertisement

Lowrie, Canha help A’s start fast in 8-6 win over Tigers

Lowrie’s RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates with Starling Marte (2) after hitting a three-run...
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates with Starling Marte (2) after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ 8-6 victory over the Tigers on Thursday. Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center. Lowrie’s RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs.

