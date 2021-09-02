Advertisement

Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to call plays on sideline

Freeman believes coaching on the sidelines is what is best for him, and for the Irish defense.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are several new faces that Irish fans will see for the first time during Notre Dame’s season opener against Florida State on Sunday.

But, perhaps, no name is bigger than defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Freeman is certainly bringing his own unique stamp to the Notre Dame defense from Cincinnati.

Irish players have already said the defense is a little more aggressive than Clark Lea’s from the previous three seasons.

There are several differences between Lea and Freeman, and it will be apparent on game days.

Lea liked to call plays in the box, but Freeman elects to stay on the sidelines. The only time he ever coached in the box was as a grad assistant at Ohio State.

Freeman believes coaching on the sidelines is what is best for him, and for the Irish defense.

“My better viewpoint is on the sideline,” Freeman said. “We have some guys that have been in the box and will continue to be in the box and are able to see a better point of view. It’s not what I prefer, it’s what is best for the coaching staff. When you have experienced guys in the box, put them up there.”

Freeman and the Irish will face Florida State in the season opener on Sunday.

Kick off is at 7:30 PM on ABC.

