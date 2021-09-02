Advertisement

Indiana State Police urging people to drive sober over Labor Day Weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WNDU) - Indiana State Police want you to stay safe on the roads this weekend.

State police are planning on having more troopers out on the roads looking for impaired and distracted drivers. With Labor Day Weekend on the way, they want people in Michiana to stay safe.

As always, they say don’t drink and drive and keep other drivers in mind.

“In our area, the unfortunate thing is we’ve had kind of a tragic summer,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say if you see an impaired driver, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools

Latest News

An official closing date has yet to be announced.
Simeri’s Old Town Tap up for sale
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition
Over the last three years, Benton Harbor residents have had to live with elevated lead in their...
Benton Harbor Area Schools installing new filtered water refill stations
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus