Indiana State Police urging people to drive sober over Labor Day Weekend

INDIANA (WNDU) - Indiana State Police want you to stay safe on the roads this weekend.

State police are planning on having more troopers out on the roads looking for impaired and distracted drivers. With Labor Day Weekend on the way, they want people in Michiana to stay safe.

As always, they say don’t drink and drive and keep other drivers in mind.

“In our area, the unfortunate thing is we’ve had kind of a tragic summer,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say if you see an impaired driver, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.