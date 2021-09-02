Advertisement

Hiring fair held at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Job seekers pursued opportunities at a hiring fair at Notre Dame on Thursday.

It was held at the Joyce Center. Levy Restaurants is looking to hire around 100 people to fill various food service positions, including premium, culinary, warehouse, and concessions.

Employees are needed for all sports and all seasons at the different athletic venues at Notre Dame. A free family style meal is supplied to all employees and plenty of opportunities are available through employment.

“I found the fair because my friend referred it to me,” says Breonna Williams. “And I get out of school around 12, so I just decided to come up here and try to do an application and the process was really easy and smooth.”

If you were unable to attend, you can still apply online at compassgroups.com and search for Notre Dame.

