Heading into the Labor Day Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COMFORTABLE AIR REMAINS... The less humid air that swept in a few days ago remains over Michiana, and it will be reinforced by more cool air the middle of next week. There are signs that we start to warm up a bit by the following weekend. As for rain...not a lot. Some of us will get a shower , and maybe a rumble of thunder, Saturday or Saturday night. Another chance next Tuesday into Wednesday...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning cool again. Low: 54, Wind: E 3-6

Friday: A mix of sunshine and clouds and comfortable. High: 79, Wind: SE 5-10

Friday night: Partly cloudy...slight chance for a light shower after midnight. Low: 59

Saturday: Variably cloudy and comfortable. Some areas will get a shower, maybe rumble of thunder in spots. High: 76

