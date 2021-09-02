First Alert Forecast: Grab Those Sunglasses!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs again in the upper 70s. A few clouds mix in later in the evening, but it remains very comfortable with just a light breeze. High of 79.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with a system sitting to the West. No chance for rain but clouds will start to fill the skies. A light breeze will allow for overnight lows to again reach into the lower 50s in parts of Michiana. Low of 52.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to begin this long weekend. A slight chance of a sprinkle or shower during our Friday Night Football games, otherwise dry. High of 79.

SATURDAY: Clouds remaining in place with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder through the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across Michiana. Highs remain in the middle 70s with lower humidity. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: An isolated shower remains possible during the morning on Sunday, but the rest of Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs in the 70s and lower humidity! A perfect weekend to enjoy the last dose of summer. A better chance for rain comes back to the area by the middle of next week. We will keep an eye on that time frame as we head into the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

