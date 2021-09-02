Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local restaurant is getting some big recognition for their hot take on a locally made pizza.

Antonio’s Italian Ristorante in Elkhart just won “Best Pizza in the Midwest” at a Las Vegas Competition at the International Pizza Expo.

The family-owned restaurant beat out 85 competitors. Their calabrese pizza took the top spot. They just barely missed gaining the world champion spot by less than a point.

Their award-winning pizza got $5,000 in cash in prize money, and they’re bringing some nationwide attention to the Michiana area.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.