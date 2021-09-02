Advertisement

Edwardsburg Public Schools starting year with a mask-optional plan

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - After weeks of public input, Edwardsburg Public Schools will begin the school year with a mask-optional plan.

The school board voted 6-1 at a special meeting Wednesday night.

“Masks should be optional. I think that when we look at the data on this, the science on this, we are seeing and hearing only one side and one perspective,” said Parent Kelsey Claire.

“They go back with masks optional and before long they have to go back virtual and everyone can agree that virtual learning is not as effective as in-person learning,” said Parent Katherine Higgs-Coulthard.

“The mask mandate has had an affect on our young boys at school. They are developing not only a disinterest in school, but they are having difficulty learning,” said a parent.

“It was a contentious night, but we were very respectful of one another and that is the Eddy way,” said Superintendent of Edwardsburg Public Schools Jim Knoll.

The school board said it will keep an eye on the data and will adjust the plan accordingly.

There is a plan in place for those who want to wear masks.

“Students or faculty who choose to wear a mask could possibly be bullied or harassed. We are going to hit that head on,” Knoll said.

The corporation is offering a virtual option and that deadline has been extended.

The first day of school for Edwardsburg is next Tuesday.

