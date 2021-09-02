Brandywine wins rare Wednesday night game over Cassopolis 30-24

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - There was a rarity on Wednesday night in Michiana.

Due to a shortage of referees, Cassopolis and Brandywine had to play a Wednesday night football game on Scott Field in Cassopolis. It was the Bobcats who pulled away in the end to win 30-24.

The Bobcats dominated on their first possession, taking six minutes and 11 seconds off the clock capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run by Ivory McCullough. A successful pass from Blake Krueger to Chase Valade gave Brandywine the 8-0 following the two-point conversion.

However, Cassopolis responds in a big way. following a 46-yard kickoff return by RJ Drews, the Rangers scored two plays into their first drive on a 16-yard run by Jermaine Williams. Cassopolis trailed 8-6 after failing to convert the two-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Brandywine would get on the board again after a two-yard quarterback keeper by Krueger. Bobcats led 14-6 following a missed two-point conversion.

Cassopolis gets right back in it following a 29-yard from senior Reggie Hart to make it 14-12 Brandywine.

As time expired in the first half, Cassopolis quarterback Collin Bogue hit Daishean Jamison for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the Rangers their first lead of the game. Cassopolis led 18-14 at halftime.

But the second half was all Bobcats, Krueger would run in a seven-yard score and Anthony Calderon would add a one-yard touchdown to give Brandywine the 30-18 lead.

Cassopolis would show some fight on a 20-yard Hart touchdown reception, but Brandywine holds on. The Bobcats remain undefeated on the year. The Rangers lose their first game of 2021.

