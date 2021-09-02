Advertisement

Brandywine wins rare Wednesday night game over Cassopolis 30-24

Due to a shortage of referees, Cassopolis and Brandywine had to play a Wednesday night football game on Scott Field in Cassopolis.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - There was a rarity on Wednesday night in Michiana.

Due to a shortage of referees, Cassopolis and Brandywine had to play a Wednesday night football game on Scott Field in Cassopolis. It was the Bobcats who pulled away in the end to win 30-24.

The Bobcats dominated on their first possession, taking six minutes and 11 seconds off the clock capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run by Ivory McCullough. A successful pass from Blake Krueger to Chase Valade gave Brandywine the 8-0 following the two-point conversion.

However, Cassopolis responds in a big way. following a 46-yard kickoff return by RJ Drews, the Rangers scored two plays into their first drive on a 16-yard run by Jermaine Williams. Cassopolis trailed 8-6 after failing to convert the two-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Brandywine would get on the board again after a two-yard quarterback keeper by Krueger. Bobcats led 14-6 following a missed two-point conversion.

Cassopolis gets right back in it following a 29-yard from senior Reggie Hart to make it 14-12 Brandywine.

As time expired in the first half, Cassopolis quarterback Collin Bogue hit Daishean Jamison for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the Rangers their first lead of the game. Cassopolis led 18-14 at halftime.

But the second half was all Bobcats, Krueger would run in a seven-yard score and Anthony Calderon would add a one-yard touchdown to give Brandywine the 30-18 lead.

Cassopolis would show some fight on a 20-yard Hart touchdown reception, but Brandywine holds on. The Bobcats remain undefeated on the year. The Rangers lose their first game of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

South Bend Cubs pitcher Alexander Vizcanio fires a pitch against the Lake County Captains on...
South Bend Cubs drop second straight in the ninth
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics...
Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, right, heads home after his three-run home run off Pittsburgh...
Rookie Sheets hits 2 HRs, White Sox beat Pirates 6-3
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) heads to the dugout, followed by Andrew Romine (24) and...
Schwindel homers, Cubs shut down Twins hitters in 3-0