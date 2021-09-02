Benton Harbor Area Schools installing new filtered water refill stations

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor High School students are kicking off the school year with new filtered water refill stations.

Today, students and staff held a ribbon cutting to mark the beginning of installing 8 of them across all the district’s schools. Over the last three years, Benton Harbor residents have had to live with elevated lead in their water that exceeds both state and federal limits.

But now, Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel says students will no longer have to worry. “When you can guarantee safety, that’s the best feeling in the world,” Townsel says.

The district says filtered water refill stations are expected to be installed at elementary and middle schools within the next few months.

