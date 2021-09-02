Advertisement

Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio(Gulfport Police Department)
By Josh Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man who made national news after confronting an MSNBC reporter in Mississippi earlier this week has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

WLBT reported Benjamin Dagley was a wanted fugitive after the incident and was charged with two counts of simple assault by the Gulfport Police Department.

He is also currently on probation for a previous charge in Ohio.

According to U.S. Marshals, Dagley was arrested Thursday by the violent fugitive task force at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.

Dagley was still driving the white Ford F150 he was seen leaving in before allegedly assaulting the MSNBC reporter on live television.

Task force members found the truck in the parking lot and arrested Dagley after seeing him leave a store at the plaza.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” read a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

It has also been revealed that in 2017, Dagley nearly caused an “environmental disaster” in Ohio after drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals, including hydrochloric acid.

This resulted in one person, a security guard, being sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
Singer-songwriter David Jameson releases new single "25 to Life."
South Bend native releases new song

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 30 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths
Available positions included premium, culinary, warehouse, and concessions.
Hiring fair held at Notre Dame
The new space is one of the “Stellar Communities Designation Program” projects granted to...
Argos celebrates new downtown square