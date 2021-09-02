Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black...
The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No photos or vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
Randy Clouse, who's battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Springfield, Illinois, is being denied a...
Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast