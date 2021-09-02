Advertisement

Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al Capone, in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. issues public health order requiring face masks in schools
Police say 8-year-old Kyson Shorter ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
A new tenant at a luxury condo complex on South Bend's riverfront wants you to stop by for...
New restaurant finds home at condo complex in downtown South Bend
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens