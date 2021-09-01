South Bend Police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are asking for your help as the look for 8-year-old Kyson Shorter.

Police say he ran away from his home in the 2100 block of S. Catalpa. He has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue striped underwear, one black sock and one multi-colored sock with the Tasmanian Devil on it.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 574-235-9201.

