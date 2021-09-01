Advertisement

South Bend native releases new song

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Almost a year after releasing the catchy “South Bend Town” tune to benefit the city’s Venues, Parks, and Arts Department, singer-songwriter David Jameson has furnished another song, “25 to Life.” He co-wrote the ballad in the early days of the pandemic with his father, Dr. Jim Harris, MD, who is also a local musician.

The song features a storyline of western outlaw imagery but makes subtle references to the pandemic.

“‘25 to Life’ is a response to the guidance that both Willie Nelson and society as whole have given to young folks in the past few decades, ‘go get a job in medicine, law, or some other stable career.’ These days, however, most jobs aren’t careers, and through the pandemic many people realized they needed to fill their lives with something more meaningful than a job that may not even pay the bills,” commented Jameson. “‘25 to Life’ is a reflection of this societal shift.”

One line written by Dr. Harris talks about the narrator pulling up a mask to go hang out with his “old gang, stealing hearts and taking names,” a reflection of the realities of the past year while also a nod to the idea of western bandits.

“I’m in the office with patients every day, dealing with masks and issues as COVID. So it really seemed like a really relevant line for that particular song,” said Harris.

Like many others in the pandemic, Jameson found himself trying to fill the time at home with meaningful activities, such as writing more music and spending extra time with family. He hopes the song encourages listeners to continue to find their purpose in life.

“It’s also finding meaning outside of work, whether it’s, you know, a meaningful relationship or a meaningful hobby,” he listed.

Jameson recorded “25 to Life” in Lexington, Kentucky under the direction of producer Duane Lundy who notably has worked with Ringo Starr.

The song is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

