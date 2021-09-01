Advertisement

Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1

Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third.
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home...
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher John Gant in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago with two scoreless innings of relief. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season. Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third. John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs for Minnesota.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin runs through drills in a Notre Dame fall camp practice in...
Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin excited to show ‘explosive skill set”
South Bend Cubs fall on play at the plate in the ninth
Penn girls soccer celebrates a shootout win over Marian on August 31, 2021.
Penn girls soccer defeats Marian in thrilling shootout
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a bases loaded walk...
Grandal, Abreu power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates