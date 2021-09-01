Advertisement

Penn girls soccer defeats Marian in thrilling shootout

Penn senior defender Haley Roberson kicked the game winning goal in the penalty shootout for the Kingsmen.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There was some déjà vu in Mishawaka on Tuesday night as Marian and Penn girls soccer went into a penalty shootout for the second straight season.

However, this year, the Kingsmen came out victorious over the Knights out scoring Marian 4-2 in the shootout.

“It was just a great high school soccer game and I feel really good to be a part of it,” Penn soccer head coach Jeff Hart said. “I am really impressed with Marian but extremely proud of the fight and the hear that our kids showed tonight.”

The game was tied after regulation following a goal from Marian’s Addison Schade in the first half and the equalizer by Penn’s Liv Kalil in the second half.

Penn senior defender Haley Roberson kicked the game winning goal in the penalty shootout for the Kingsmen.

“It’s very intense,” Roberson said. “I do it for the girls. We all play together and it’s very nice that we can all play together, and just enjoy it together.”

Penn junior goal keeper Lily Smith was able to stop two of the penalty shots to clinch the victory for the Kingsmen.

“Oh it feels awesome,” Smith said. “We prepare every single day for this and to be able to make two saves and to be able to advance our team to a victory is just awesome.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin runs through drills in a Notre Dame fall camp practice in...
Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin excited to show ‘explosive skill set”
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home...
Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1
South Bend Cubs fall on play at the plate in the ninth
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a bases loaded walk...
Grandal, Abreu power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates