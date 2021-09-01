Penn girls soccer defeats Marian in thrilling shootout

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There was some déjà vu in Mishawaka on Tuesday night as Marian and Penn girls soccer went into a penalty shootout for the second straight season.

However, this year, the Kingsmen came out victorious over the Knights out scoring Marian 4-2 in the shootout.

“It was just a great high school soccer game and I feel really good to be a part of it,” Penn soccer head coach Jeff Hart said. “I am really impressed with Marian but extremely proud of the fight and the hear that our kids showed tonight.”

The game was tied after regulation following a goal from Marian’s Addison Schade in the first half and the equalizer by Penn’s Liv Kalil in the second half.

Penn senior defender Haley Roberson kicked the game winning goal in the penalty shootout for the Kingsmen.

“It’s very intense,” Roberson said. “I do it for the girls. We all play together and it’s very nice that we can all play together, and just enjoy it together.”

Penn junior goal keeper Lily Smith was able to stop two of the penalty shots to clinch the victory for the Kingsmen.

“Oh it feels awesome,” Smith said. “We prepare every single day for this and to be able to make two saves and to be able to advance our team to a victory is just awesome.”

