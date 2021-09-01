Advertisement

Overdose Awareness Day: Understanding the Dangers of Addiction

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, people in our community gathered outside of the St. Joseph County Courthouse Tuesday.

The health department, Recover Michiana and other agencies hosted the event.

“I am walking in long-term recovery and this came from a place of passion and purpose to make sure people understand they are not alone in this,” said organizer Alicia Wells.

The health department said 83 people lost their life to overdose in 2020.

“And so overdose gets this negative connotation that it’s a person that is just worthless. When in fact people who are dying are mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. These are people. These are sons and daughters,” Wells said.

The pandemic hindered peoples’ ability to seek resources for treatment and recovery, which is why mental health experts want you to know that if you are struggling, there are resources out there.

“I want you to know that help is readily available. We have an opioid crisis team that answers the phone 24.7,” said John Horsley.

Christmas morning, 2018, was a daunting and devastating day for Deborah Campiti.

“I walked down the hallway and I looked in the bedroom and I saw him in a chair with a needle in his arm and he was gone...My son [Nick Willard] was addicted to heroin. It was years of back and forth to rehab and outpatient...I had to at least try to help others to understand that this does happen to everyone. Nobody is immune to addiction,” Campiti said.

The Recover Michiana Festival is coming up on September 19.

