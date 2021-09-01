Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified 69-year-old Paul Rerick as the man who died in last week’s deadly fire on Kern Road in St. Joseph County.

Rerick owned and lived at the home in the 22000 block of Kern Road. Officials say they believe he may have set the fire on purpose.

However, officials haven’t made an official determination on the fire’s cause. They’re expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.

