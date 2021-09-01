Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum