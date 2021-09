SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new Chick-fil-A on Portage Avenue in South Bend will be opening next week.

Doors open next Thursday, Sept. 9, but there’s still no word yet on what hours the restaurant will be open.

The new restaurant is replacing a former Applebee’s.

It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.

