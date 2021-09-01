Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of a ten-year-old shooting victim had the chance to talk directly to the shooter on Tuesday.

The girl was shot in the face back on July 3 in the parking lot of the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County. According to her mother, the girl has missed six weeks of school, she can’t eat her favorite foods, and she has physical therapy every day.

The case of the 15-year-old gunman is being handled in juvenile court. At a hearing Tuesday, it was recommended that he undergo treatment at a secure and locked residential facility.

The judge took that recommendation under consideration.

