Advertisement

Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim speaks out at hearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of a ten-year-old shooting victim had the chance to talk directly to the shooter on Tuesday.

The girl was shot in the face back on July 3 in the parking lot of the Castle Point Apartments in St. Joseph County. According to her mother, the girl has missed six weeks of school, she can’t eat her favorite foods, and she has physical therapy every day.

The case of the 15-year-old gunman is being handled in juvenile court. At a hearing Tuesday, it was recommended that he undergo treatment at a secure and locked residential facility.

The judge took that recommendation under consideration.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

The series is a fundraiser for "The Music Village,” which is a non-profit music school and arts...
Last day of ‘Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series’
Connor Shooks was selected from a pool of national candidates to attend this October.
Benton Harbor teen selected to attend innovators forum
More than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students on Tuesday.
School City of Mishawaka students receive school supplies from ‘16 Pack-A-Backpack’
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it