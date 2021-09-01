Advertisement

More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States.

A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham hidden under blankets, the seats, center console and inside a duffle bag.

The man admitted the bologna was intended for resale in the U.S. and was issued a $1,000 fine.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, it’s important pork products aren’t brought into the U.S. because of a recent detection of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease among pigs. So far, it has never been found in the U.S.

There would be a significant impact on livestock producers if the virus made its way into the U.S. as there is no treatment or vaccine available.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Mancha said.

The contraband meat products were confiscated and destroyed by CBP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

Residents still without power amidst heat wave after Ida
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida