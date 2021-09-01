Advertisement

Michigan State names Haller as new athletic director

Haller chaired the search for the university’s sixth chief of police and has also served in the searches for MSU’s two most recent head football coaches, Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.
Alan Haller named Michigan State's athletic director.
Alan Haller named Michigan State's athletic director.(Michigan State University)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State has named deputy athletic director and Spartan football alumnus Alan Haller its new athletic director. Haller has been deputy athletic director since 2019 and with the athletic department since 2010. The former campus police lieutenant played for coach George Perles before a three-year NFL career. Haller chaired the search for the university’s sixth chief of police and has also served in the searches for MSU’s two most recent head football coaches, Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

