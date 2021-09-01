Advertisement

Lerner Theatre hosting job fair Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a part-time job, you might want to head to the Lerner Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The theatre is hosting a hiring fair in Elkhart from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and then again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The theatre is looking for ushers, stagehands, and people to run the box office.

Applicants must be 18 or older and have transportation. Starting pay is $10 an hour.

