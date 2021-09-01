Advertisement

Last day of ‘Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series’

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series” had its finale Tuesday afternoon in South Bend.

The streets of downtown were filled with music on the southeast corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. The series is a fundraiser for “The Music Village,” which is a non-profit music school and arts alliance.

“This is the last free concert at lunchtime here at the Red Table Plaza,” says Michael Balok, concert-goer.  “I like to call it Studebaker Corner. I was here at the first one, and I get to be here at the last one, so it’s been a nice circle.”

Today was the last day of the concert series. But don’t worry, you can listen to some lunchtime music this Friday with “Fridays by the Fountain!”

