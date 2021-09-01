Advertisement

Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin excited to show ‘explosive skill set”

Austin is more motivated than ever, and says explosive plays are coming.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin’s college career has not gone as planned.

After being recruited as one of the best wide receivers in the country, he made just five receptions during his freshman year in 2018.

Ever since then, Austin has played in two just games after a year-long team suspension in 2019 and breaking his foot twice last year.

Austin feels 100 percent and is excited to get back on the field and make his first career start on Sunday against Florida State.

Austin is more motivated than ever, and says explosive plays are coming.

“Oh, I am very hungry and excited to get after it for sure,” Austin said. “I’ve been waiting a long time and it’s a great opportunity to finally be here and be in the moment. I just need to take it by the rails and just keep going with it. Just the support group that I have behind me - my teammates, all of my coaches, my family, you know, they’ve always told me I have a chance to be here. I have the opportunity to be here. Just taking that every single day and just being able to compete. It’s always great to be here.”

Austin and the Irish square up with Florida State on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home...
Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1
South Bend Cubs fall on play at the plate in the ninth
Penn girls soccer celebrates a shootout win over Marian on August 31, 2021.
Penn girls soccer defeats Marian in thrilling shootout
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a bases loaded walk...
Grandal, Abreu power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates