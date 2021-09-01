Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin excited to show ‘explosive skill set”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin’s college career has not gone as planned.

After being recruited as one of the best wide receivers in the country, he made just five receptions during his freshman year in 2018.

Ever since then, Austin has played in two just games after a year-long team suspension in 2019 and breaking his foot twice last year.

Austin feels 100 percent and is excited to get back on the field and make his first career start on Sunday against Florida State.

Austin is more motivated than ever, and says explosive plays are coming.

“Oh, I am very hungry and excited to get after it for sure,” Austin said. “I’ve been waiting a long time and it’s a great opportunity to finally be here and be in the moment. I just need to take it by the rails and just keep going with it. Just the support group that I have behind me - my teammates, all of my coaches, my family, you know, they’ve always told me I have a chance to be here. I have the opportunity to be here. Just taking that every single day and just being able to compete. It’s always great to be here.”

Austin and the Irish square up with Florida State on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.