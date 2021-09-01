Advertisement

Irish linebacker Jack Kiser ready to tackle larger role in 2021

The Royal Center, Indiana native was listed as one of three possible starters at rover for the Irish defense ahead of Sunday’s game against Florida State.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish linebacker Jack Kiser has shined as a football player in the state of Indiana.

The Pioneer High School graduate was named the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football, and in his first start ever last season for the blue and gold, Kiser was awarded the game ball for recording 8 tackles against South Florida.

Now, Kiser has a bigger role.

Kiser has climbed the mountain from working on scout team to special teams. Now, he could play a bulk of the snaps for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

Kiser says the depth at the linebacker position has allowed him to be more comfortable in his role in 2021.

“I don’t have the weight of the world on my shoulders by any means,” Kiser said. “I have a lot of upper classmen I can go to. I have Drew White to talk to and get experience. That has allowed my role to be a lot less stressful. At the same time, I do have a significant role now. I do have to perform and do my job and help lead and give that energy to the defense. Be a positive force out on the field.”

It will either be Kiser, Penn High School graduate Paul Moala or Isaiah Pryor who trots on the field first for the Irish at rover on Sunday in the season opener.

Kickoff for Notre Dame against Florida State is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

