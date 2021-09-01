Advertisement

Grandal, Abreu power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates

Michael Kopech (4-2) picked up the win.
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a bases loaded walk...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a bases loaded walk by Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Sox hold a 10-game lead in the AL Central and won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates lost for the fourth time in six games. Michael Kopech (4-2) picked up the win. Bryse Wilson (2-6) took the loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin runs through drills in a Notre Dame fall camp practice in...
Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin excited to show ‘explosive skill set”
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, is congratulated by Ian Happ after Schwindel's solo home...
Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1
South Bend Cubs fall on play at the plate in the ninth
Penn girls soccer celebrates a shootout win over Marian on August 31, 2021.
Penn girls soccer defeats Marian in thrilling shootout