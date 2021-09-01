Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Bright and Comfortable Start to September

A new month begins with a lot of comfortable sunshine. What does the Labor Day Weekend hold? Find out in your First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Very breezy with choppy waves between 3-5 feet expected with strong currents. Stay out of the water and off the piers. A warm and bright day with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and a nice breeze coming from the northeast. Highs reach into the upper 70s. Very comfortable. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy early but remaining clear and turning chilly overnight. Lows down to the lower 50s by Thursday morning under clear skies and calmer winds. Low of 52.

THURSDAY: After a chilly start we warm back into the upper 70s under full sunshine! A slight breeze keeps a nice feel around the area. Warm but comfortable. High of 77.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance of a sprinkle or a light shower later in the afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the upper 70s and humidity lower. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: Sun and clouds continue into the long weekend with a chance of an isolated shower or storm but nothing too big. Highs remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Labor Day. Better chance for rain come later in the first full week of September along with highs that head below average. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 31st, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 83

Tuesday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

